A peek at VirTra Inc. (VTSI): Who has invested in It?

13 institutions hold shares in VirTra Inc. (VTSI), with 302.92k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.90% while institutional investors hold 11.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.77M, and float is at 7.35M with Short Float at 0.08%. Institutions hold 10.67% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Essex Investment Management Co Inc with over 46952.0 shares valued at $0.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.59% of the VTSI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 21442.0 shares valued at $75475.0 to account for 0.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners, L.P. which holds 13610.0 shares representing 0.17% and valued at over $47907.0, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.08% of the shares totaling 6248.0 with a market value of $21992.0.

VirTra Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) is 38.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.00 and a high of $10.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VTSI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.3% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 30.43% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.87, the stock is -6.51% and -3.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing -2.21% at the moment leaves the stock 18.18% off its SMA200. VTSI registered 116.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.2738 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.3210.

The stock witnessed a -5.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.87%, and is -12.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.64% over the week and 8.09% over the month.

VirTra Inc. (VTSI) has around 92 employees, a market worth around $53.72M and $19.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.91 and Fwd P/E is 17.39. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 143.50% and -52.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

VirTra Inc. (VTSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VirTra Inc. (VTSI) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VirTra Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $4.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.30% year-over-year.

VirTra Inc. (VTSI) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at VirTra Inc. (VTSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FERRIS ROBERT D, the company’s CEO, President & Chairman. SEC filings show that FERRIS ROBERT D sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 26 at a price of $3.48 per share for a total of $17400.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.