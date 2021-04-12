A peek at Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO): Who has invested in It?

352 institutions hold shares in Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO), with 1.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.77% while institutional investors hold 97.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.53M, and float is at 32.29M with Short Float at 7.76%. Institutions hold 93.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.34 million shares valued at $320.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.90% of the WGO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.28 million shares valued at $136.44 million to account for 6.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.67 million shares representing 4.96% and valued at over $99.98 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 4.83% of the shares totaling 1.62 million with a market value of $97.22 million.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is 25.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.20 and a high of $87.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WGO stock was last observed hovering at around $78.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.61% off its average median price target of $87.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.3% off the consensus price target high of $102.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 2.38% higher than the price target low of $77.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.17, the stock is -5.64% and 0.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.7 million and changing -4.58% at the moment leaves the stock 21.44% off its SMA200. WGO registered 105.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $77.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.35.

The stock witnessed a -7.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.71%, and is -5.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.88% over the week and 5.30% over the month.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) has around 5505 employees, a market worth around $2.65B and $2.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.28 and Fwd P/E is 10.61. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.93% and -14.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Winnebago Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.71 with sales reaching $830.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 41.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 140.00% in year-over-year returns.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bhattacharya Ashis Nayan, the company’s SVP-Business Development. SEC filings show that Bhattacharya Ashis Nayan sold 9,139 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $72.93 per share for a total of $0.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17800.0 shares.

Winnebago Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that Miller Matthew L. (VP, WGO, President, Newmar) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $67.54 per share for $3.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.45 million shares of the WGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, Woodson Bret A (SVP-Human Resources) disposed off 15,213 shares at an average price of $67.20 for $1.02 million. The insider now directly holds 11,696 shares of Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO).

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) that is trading 185.50% up over the past 12 months. Thor Industries Inc. (THO) is 183.07% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.56% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.31.