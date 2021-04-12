ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

324 institutions hold shares in ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM), with 889.61k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.33% while institutional investors hold 96.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.20M, and float is at 66.19M with Short Float at 1.49%. Institutions hold 95.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.29 million shares valued at $389.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.34% of the ABM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.45 million shares valued at $282.02 million to account for 11.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 5.56 million shares representing 8.29% and valued at over $210.56 million, while ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 8.25% of the shares totaling 5.53 million with a market value of $209.4 million.

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) is 40.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.83 and a high of $55.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABM stock was last observed hovering at around $52.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.29%.

Currently trading at $53.30, the stock is 4.59% and 16.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 2.48% at the moment leaves the stock 34.64% off its SMA200. ABM registered 91.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.13.

The stock witnessed a 5.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.59%, and is 4.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) has around 114000 employees, a market worth around $3.49B and $5.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 79.91 and Fwd P/E is 16.72. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.52% and -3.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Analyst Forecasts

ABM Industries Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.69 with sales reaching $1.47B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -99.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.90% in year-over-year returns.

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Insider Activity

A total of 83 insider transactions have happened at ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 58 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHIN DEAN A, the company’s SVP – Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that CHIN DEAN A sold 2,861 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $50.60 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26999.0 shares.

ABM Industries Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that CHAVEZ LINDA (Director) sold a total of 2,430 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $51.72 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13736.0 shares of the ABM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 27, GIACOBBE SCOTT J (EVP & Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 700 shares at an average price of $36.00 for $25200.0. The insider now directly holds 100,462 shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM).

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) that is trading 28.85% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.33% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.8.