Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) is 20.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.50 and a high of $9.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGRO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.81% off the consensus price target high of $10.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -17.29% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.21, the stock is -1.32% and -0.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 35.33% off its SMA200. AGRO registered 92.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.74.

The stock witnessed a -5.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.85%, and is 4.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) has around 8237 employees, a market worth around $969.19M and $824.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2736.67 and Fwd P/E is 10.33. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 134.57% and -14.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adecoagro S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $279.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 153.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.90% in year-over-year returns.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Top Institutional Holders

94 institutions hold shares in Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO), with institutional investors hold 72.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 117.45M, and float is at 116.17M with Short Float at 1.02%. Institutions hold 72.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Route One Investment Company, L.P. with over 14.44 million shares valued at $98.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.34% of the AGRO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is EMS Capital LP with 12.16 million shares valued at $82.69 million to account for 10.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Brandes Investment Partners L.P. which holds 7.27 million shares representing 6.21% and valued at over $49.43 million, while PGGM Investments holds 3.84% of the shares totaling 4.5 million with a market value of $30.6 million.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) that is trading 78.42% up over the past 12 months. Bunge Limited (BG) is 101.45% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -53.7% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.28.