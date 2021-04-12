AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

560 institutions hold shares in AGCO Corporation (AGCO), with 13.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.30% while institutional investors hold 99.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 75.00M, and float is at 61.69M with Short Float at 1.66%. Institutions hold 82.61% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.58 million shares valued at $574.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.41% of the AGCO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.25 million shares valued at $541.34 million to account for 6.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lsv Asset Management which holds 3.27 million shares representing 4.34% and valued at over $337.09 million, while Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 4.02% of the shares totaling 3.03 million with a market value of $312.24 million.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) is 42.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.84 and a high of $148.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGCO stock was last observed hovering at around $145.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.75% off its average median price target of $146.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.42% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -27.96% lower than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $147.15, the stock is 3.41% and 12.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 1.20% at the moment leaves the stock 57.33% off its SMA200. AGCO registered 188.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 86.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $137.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $106.80.

The stock witnessed a 9.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.18%, and is 1.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) has around 21400 employees, a market worth around $10.95B and $9.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.05 and Fwd P/E is 17.95. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 243.49% and -0.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AGCO Corporation (AGCO) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AGCO Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.1 with sales reaching $2.2B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 320.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.30% in year-over-year returns.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Insider Activity

A total of 157 insider transactions have happened at AGCO Corporation (AGCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 64 and purchases happening 93 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DEML WOLFGANG, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DEML WOLFGANG sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $129.20 per share for a total of $64601.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5791.0 shares.

AGCO Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that DEML WOLFGANG (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $128.35 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6291.0 shares of the AGCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, LONG LARA THRUSH (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $127.85 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 3,564 shares of AGCO Corporation (AGCO).

AGCO Corporation (AGCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) that is trading 70.39% up over the past 12 months. The Toro Company (TTC) is 66.28% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.79% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.59.