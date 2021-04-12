Air Lease Corporation (AL) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) is 10.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.74 and a high of $52.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AL stock was last observed hovering at around $49.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.52% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 5.77% higher than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.00, the stock is -0.92% and 5.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 32.74% off its SMA200. AL registered 99.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.55.

The stock witnessed a 0.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.08%, and is -1.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

Air Lease Corporation (AL) has around 120 employees, a market worth around $5.62B and $2.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.14 and Fwd P/E is 8.35. Profit margin for the company is 24.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 148.23% and -7.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Air Lease Corporation (AL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Air Lease Corporation (AL) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Air Lease Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.97 with sales reaching $506.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.90% in year-over-year returns.

Air Lease Corporation (AL) Top Institutional Holders

384 institutions hold shares in Air Lease Corporation (AL), with 6.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.14% while institutional investors hold 103.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 113.80M, and float is at 106.91M with Short Float at 5.29%. Institutions hold 97.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital International Investors with over 12.48 million shares valued at $554.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.94% of the AL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Windacre Partnership LLC with 10.99 million shares valued at $488.18 million to account for 9.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 9.23 million shares representing 8.09% and valued at over $409.8 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.36% of the shares totaling 6.12 million with a market value of $271.73 million.

Air Lease Corporation (AL) Insider Activity

A total of 87 insider transactions have happened at Air Lease Corporation (AL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Korde Kishore, the company’s EVP. SEC filings show that Korde Kishore sold 29,387 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $51.96 per share for a total of $1.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Air Lease Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Levy Grant A (EVP) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $51.40 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the AL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Chen Jie (EVP & MANAGING DIRECTOR, ASIA) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $49.00 for $1.47 million. The insider now directly holds 267,569 shares of Air Lease Corporation (AL).

Air Lease Corporation (AL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) that is trading 744.42% up over the past 12 months. AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is 150.41% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.89% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.22.