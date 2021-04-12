AJG Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Now

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) is 7.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.66 and a high of $132.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AJG stock was last observed hovering at around $132.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $138.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.63% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -8.65% lower than the price target low of $122.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $132.55, the stock is 4.95% and 8.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 17.74% off its SMA200. AJG registered 55.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $125.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $117.28.

The stock witnessed a 5.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.35%, and is 4.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.37% over the week and 1.69% over the month.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) has around 32401 employees, a market worth around $25.84B and $7.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.50 and Fwd P/E is 26.11. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.95% and 0.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.84 with sales reaching $1.71B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.90% in year-over-year returns.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Top Institutional Holders

1,003 institutions hold shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), with 1.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.93% while institutional investors hold 87.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 192.80M, and float is at 191.76M with Short Float at 1.12%. Institutions hold 86.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.07 million shares valued at $2.61 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.79% of the AJG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 20.23 million shares valued at $2.5 billion to account for 10.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 8.57 million shares representing 4.39% and valued at over $1.06 billion, while Baillie Gifford and Company holds 4.08% of the shares totaling 7.96 million with a market value of $985.01 million.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Insider Activity

A total of 87 insider transactions have happened at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hudson Scott R, the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that Hudson Scott R sold 416 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $122.11 per share for a total of $50798.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35187.0 shares.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that JOHNSON DAVID S (Director) sold a total of 420 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $123.20 per share for $51744.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45498.0 shares of the AJG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, JOHNSON DAVID S (Director) disposed off 420 shares at an average price of $124.02 for $52088.0. The insider now directly holds 45,918 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG).

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) that is trading 26.27% up over the past 12 months. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) is 34.79% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.89% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.46.