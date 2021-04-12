Analysts suggest Atlas Corp. (ATCO) could spike 21.44% in a year

Atlas Corp. (NYSE: ATCO) is 30.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.00 and a high of $14.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATCO stock was last observed hovering at around $14.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.44% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -4.74% lower than the price target low of $13.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.14, the stock is -0.05% and 4.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing 0.57% at the moment leaves the stock 36.41% off its SMA200. ATCO registered 96.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.52.

The stock witnessed a -2.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.20%, and is 0.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) has around 5300 employees, a market worth around $3.47B and $1.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.28 and Fwd P/E is 11.26. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 135.67% and -4.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atlas Corp. (ATCO) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atlas Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $381.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.60% in year-over-year returns.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) Top Institutional Holders

186 institutions hold shares in Atlas Corp. (ATCO), with 62.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.52% while institutional investors hold 73.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 245.65M, and float is at 184.25M with Short Float at 3.58%. Institutions hold 55.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd/ Can with over 99.64 million shares valued at $1.08 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 40.37% of the ATCO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 6.8 million shares valued at $73.71 million to account for 2.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.74 million shares representing 1.11% and valued at over $29.69 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.01% of the shares totaling 2.48 million with a market value of $26.92 million.