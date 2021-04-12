Analysts suggest CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) could spike 11.72% in a year

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) is 13.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.57 and a high of $25.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CVBF stock was last observed hovering at around $21.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.72% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -5.1% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $22.07, the stock is -3.80% and 0.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 13.17% off its SMA200. CVBF registered 15.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.23.

The stock witnessed a -8.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.87%, and is -0.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 3.03% over the month.

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) has around 585 employees, a market worth around $2.98B and $430.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.92 and Fwd P/E is 15.58. Profit margin for the company is 41.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.71% and -11.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.90%).

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CVB Financial Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $106.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.20% in year-over-year returns.

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Top Institutional Holders

275 institutions hold shares in CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF), with 7.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.68% while institutional investors hold 76.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 135.02M, and float is at 127.73M with Short Float at 2.26%. Institutions hold 72.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 19.81 million shares valued at $386.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.58% of the CVBF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.51 million shares valued at $263.38 million to account for 9.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC which holds 5.99 million shares representing 4.41% and valued at over $116.83 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.48% of the shares totaling 4.73 million with a market value of $92.23 million.

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 14 times.

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) that is trading 60.44% up over the past 12 months. BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) is 56.15% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.03% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.79.