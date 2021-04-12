Analysts suggest Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) could spike 12.35% in a year

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) is 8.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.12 and a high of $71.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IART stock was last observed hovering at around $69.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $71.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.35% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -40.24% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.12, the stock is 3.57% and 3.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing 0.94% at the moment leaves the stock 24.72% off its SMA200. IART registered 46.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $67.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $60.46.

The stock witnessed a 2.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.50%, and is 3.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) has around 3700 employees, a market worth around $5.86B and $1.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.52 and Fwd P/E is 21.06. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.48% and -1.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.57 with sales reaching $349.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 170.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.30% in year-over-year returns.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) Top Institutional Holders

360 institutions hold shares in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART), with 11.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.99% while institutional investors hold 105.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.36M, and float is at 71.65M with Short Float at 4.76%. Institutions hold 90.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 9.26 million shares valued at $601.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.98% of the IART Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 8.24 million shares valued at $534.76 million to account for 9.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.47 million shares representing 7.67% and valued at over $420.33 million, while Champlain Investment Partners, LLC holds 7.65% of the shares totaling 6.46 million with a market value of $419.28 million.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Coleman Glenn, the company’s Executive Vice President & COO. SEC filings show that Coleman Glenn sold 15,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $68.50 per share for a total of $1.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36058.0 shares.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Tru St Partnership, L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 730,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $68.14 per share for $49.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.09 million shares of the IART stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, ESSIG STUART (Director) disposed off 214,553 shares at an average price of $68.14 for $14.62 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART).

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 12.56% up over the past 12 months. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is 52.30% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.33% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.65.