Analysts suggest W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) could spike 16.4% in a year

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) is 14.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.28 and a high of $64.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GRA stock was last observed hovering at around $63.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.4% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 3.54% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.70, the stock is 3.48% and 4.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.48 million and changing -0.92% at the moment leaves the stock 20.70% off its SMA200. GRA registered 56.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 55.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.72.

The stock witnessed a 2.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.38%, and is 2.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.79% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $4.19B and $1.73B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.07. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.72% and -3.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

W. R. Grace & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.75 with sales reaching $452.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -101.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.20% in year-over-year returns.

W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Top Institutional Holders

336 institutions hold shares in W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA), with 351.48k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.53% while institutional investors hold 87.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.30M, and float is at 63.25M with Short Float at 2.20%. Institutions hold 87.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is 40 North Management LLC with over 9.87 million shares valued at $540.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.90% of the GRA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.67 million shares valued at $310.8 million to account for 8.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Russell Investments Group, Ltd. which holds 3.01 million shares representing 4.54% and valued at over $164.88 million, while Soroban Capital Partners LP holds 4.13% of the shares totaling 2.73 million with a market value of $149.74 million.

W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TOMKINS MARK E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TOMKINS MARK E bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $41.73 per share for a total of $83460.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23140.0 shares.

W. R. Grace & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Brown Elizabeth C (Sr. VP and CHRO) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $51.21 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20378.0 shares of the GRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, La Force Andrew Hudson III (President and CEO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $46.37 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 112,814 shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA).

W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Albemarle Corporation (ALB) that is trading 138.30% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -81.63% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.64.