Aptorum Group Limited (APM) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 16.19% Change This Year

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) is 16.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.16 and a high of $14.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.87% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 80.87% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.87, the stock is -9.46% and -12.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.48 million and changing -12.23% at the moment leaves the stock -0.16% off its SMA200. APM registered -5.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1421 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8247.

The stock witnessed a -3.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.99%, and is -7.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.09% over the week and 8.53% over the month.

Aptorum Group Limited (APM) has around 36 employees, a market worth around $111.21M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 147.41% and -79.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-103.00%).

Aptorum Group Limited (APM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aptorum Group Limited (APM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aptorum Group Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 30.80% year-over-year.

Aptorum Group Limited (APM) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in Aptorum Group Limited (APM), with 8.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.43% while institutional investors hold 2.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.96M, and float is at 8.56M with Short Float at 2.53%. Institutions hold 1.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC with over 45100.0 shares valued at $0.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.40% of the APM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 32400.0 shares valued at $80028.0 to account for 0.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 26759.0 shares representing 0.24% and valued at over $66094.0, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 0.21% of the shares totaling 23565.0 with a market value of $58205.0.