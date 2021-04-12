Are we looking at the next big move in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)?

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) is -12.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.35 and a high of $131.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BMRN stock was last observed hovering at around $78.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.16% off its average median price target of $109.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.89% off the consensus price target high of $183.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 8.25% higher than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $77.07, the stock is 0.08% and -3.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing -1.48% at the moment leaves the stock -12.71% off its SMA200. BMRN registered -3.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $77.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $80.21.

The stock witnessed a -0.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.02%, and is -0.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 2.16% over the month.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) has around 3059 employees, a market worth around $14.22B and $1.86B in sales. Fwd P/E is 76.61. Profit margin for the company is 46.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.02% and -41.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $447.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 117.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.90% in year-over-year returns.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Top Institutional Holders

772 institutions hold shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN), with 1.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.63% while institutional investors hold 102.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 181.44M, and float is at 180.42M with Short Float at 6.14%. Institutions hold 101.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 22.08 million shares valued at $1.94 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.14% of the BMRN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Primecap Management Company with 18.15 million shares valued at $1.59 billion to account for 9.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 16.37 million shares representing 9.00% and valued at over $1.44 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 8.09% of the shares totaling 14.71 million with a market value of $1.29 billion.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ajer Jeffrey Robert, the company’s EVP, Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Ajer Jeffrey Robert sold 1,537 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 08 at a price of $78.81 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58250.0 shares.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Mueller Brian (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 5,692 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $76.30 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31016.0 shares of the BMRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, Ajer Jeffrey Robert (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 1,181 shares at an average price of $76.30 for $90110.0. The insider now directly holds 61,439 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN).

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) that is trading -8.37% down over the past 12 months. Sanofi (SNY) is 12.37% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.34% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 11.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.83.