Are we looking at the next big move in Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO)?

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is 0.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.06 and a high of $48.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BRO stock was last observed hovering at around $47.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.04% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 0.35% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.83, the stock is 3.34% and 4.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing 1.04% at the moment leaves the stock 5.38% off its SMA200. BRO registered 28.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.96.

The stock witnessed a 2.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.10%, and is 2.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.20% over the week and 1.43% over the month.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) has around 11136 employees, a market worth around $13.42B and $2.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.44 and Fwd P/E is 24.33. Profit margin for the company is 17.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.43% and -1.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brown & Brown Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.57 with sales reaching $755.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.20% in year-over-year returns.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Top Institutional Holders

652 institutions hold shares in Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO), with 47.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.94% while institutional investors hold 86.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 275.93M, and float is at 237.11M with Short Float at 1.66%. Institutions hold 71.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 27.48 million shares valued at $1.3 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.69% of the BRO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 24.49 million shares valued at $1.16 billion to account for 8.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Select Equity Group, Inc. which holds 13.89 million shares representing 4.90% and valued at over $658.5 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 3.52% of the shares totaling 9.97 million with a market value of $472.71 million.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hays James Charles, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hays James Charles bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $43.38 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Brown & Brown Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 30 that LLOYD ROBERT W (EVP, Secy, General Counsel) sold a total of 21,828 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 30 and was made at $44.50 per share for $0.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20156.0 shares of the BRO stock.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) that is trading 55.87% up over the past 12 months. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) is 34.79% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.58% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.45.