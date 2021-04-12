Are we looking at the next big move in Humana Inc. (HUM)?

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is 1.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $332.48 and a high of $474.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HUM stock was last observed hovering at around $407.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 10.59% off its average median price target of $475.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.28% off the consensus price target high of $505.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 4.19% higher than the price target low of $436.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $417.74, the stock is 1.60% and 5.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing 2.60% at the moment leaves the stock 3.11% off its SMA200. HUM registered 23.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $402.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $407.59.

The stock witnessed a 3.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.69%, and is 1.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.64% over the week and 1.86% over the month.

Humana Inc. (HUM) has around 48700 employees, a market worth around $52.53B and $77.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.52 and Fwd P/E is 16.95. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.64% and -12.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.80%).

Humana Inc. (HUM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Humana Inc. (HUM) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Humana Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $7.07 with sales reaching $20.52B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.40% in year-over-year returns.

Humana Inc. (HUM) Top Institutional Holders

1,253 institutions hold shares in Humana Inc. (HUM), with 318.29k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.25% while institutional investors hold 97.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 132.09M, and float is at 127.57M with Short Float at 1.91%. Institutions hold 96.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.97 million shares valued at $4.91 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.28% of the HUM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.17 million shares valued at $4.17 billion to account for 7.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 9.99 million shares representing 7.74% and valued at over $4.1 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 7.18% of the shares totaling 9.27 million with a market value of $3.8 billion.

Humana Inc. (HUM) Insider Activity

A total of 150 insider transactions have happened at Humana Inc. (HUM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 78 and purchases happening 72 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mesquita Jorge S., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mesquita Jorge S. bought 375 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $403.37 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 375.0 shares.

Humana Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Fleming William Kevin (Seg Pres, Clin & Phm Solutions) sold a total of 4,378 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $378.26 per share for $1.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5969.0 shares of the HUM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, Diamond Susan M (Segment President, Home Bus.) disposed off 1,580 shares at an average price of $376.02 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 2,186 shares of Humana Inc. (HUM).

Humana Inc. (HUM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Anthem Inc. (ANTM) that is trading 46.15% up over the past 12 months. Centene Corporation (CNC) is -3.90% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.78% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.32.