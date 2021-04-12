Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

495 institutions hold shares in Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON), with 863k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.35% while institutional investors hold 82.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 63.65M, and float is at 62.82M with Short Float at 2.67%. Institutions hold 81.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.11 million shares valued at $748.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.45% of the AXON Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.66 million shares valued at $693.04 million to account for 8.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 4.33 million shares representing 6.69% and valued at over $530.47 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.88% of the shares totaling 3.16 million with a market value of $387.06 million.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) is 21.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.50 and a high of $212.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AXON stock was last observed hovering at around $150.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.15% off its average median price target of $185.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.39% off the consensus price target high of $203.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -9.07% lower than the price target low of $137.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $149.42, the stock is 3.76% and -5.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing -0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 25.96% off its SMA200. AXON registered 106.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 55.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $148.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $133.62.

The stock witnessed a 5.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.95%, and is 4.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 4.66% over the month.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) has around 1710 employees, a market worth around $9.60B and $681.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 79.86. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 128.12% and -29.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axon Enterprise Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $167.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -289.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.30% year-over-year.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Insider Activity

A total of 111 insider transactions have happened at Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 97 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ahsan Jawad A, the company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Ahsan Jawad A sold 4,444 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $146.80 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Axon Enterprise Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that MCBRADY MATTHEW R (Director) sold a total of 340 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $148.05 per share for $50339.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 834.0 shares of the AXON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, MCBRADY MATTHEW R (Director) disposed off 911 shares at an average price of $147.38 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 1,174 shares of Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON).

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR) that is trading 42.79% up over the past 12 months. TriMas Corporation (TRS) is 30.52% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.5% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.37.