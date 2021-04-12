Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) up 7.29% since start of the year

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) is 7.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.49 and a high of $5.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBVA stock was last observed hovering at around $5.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $5.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.25% off the consensus price target high of $7.09 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -11.81% lower than the price target low of $4.74 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.30, the stock is -1.74% and -0.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.51 million and changing -2.21% at the moment leaves the stock 30.33% off its SMA200. BBVA registered 66.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 88.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.51.

The stock witnessed a -5.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.00%, and is 0.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.47% over the week and 1.76% over the month.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) has around 124891 employees, a market worth around $35.92B and $21.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.67 and Fwd P/E is 7.64. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 112.85% and -9.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.00% this year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Top Institutional Holders

269 institutions hold shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA), with 66.53k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 2.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.62B, and float is at 6.57B with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 2.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 38.23 million shares valued at $188.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.57% of the BBVA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Northern Trust Corporation with 11.25 million shares valued at $55.56 million to account for 0.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 10.14 million shares representing 0.15% and valued at over $50.11 million, while Parametric Portfolio Associates holds 0.13% of the shares totaling 8.82 million with a market value of $43.57 million.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is trading 51.39% up over the past 12 months. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is 14.96% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -60.23% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.96.