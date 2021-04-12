Bank of Montreal (BMO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) is 20.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.26 and a high of $91.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BMO stock was last observed hovering at around $91.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.7% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 12.7% higher than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.67, the stock is 2.88% and 9.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock 32.52% off its SMA200. BMO registered 71.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $87.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $74.94.

The stock witnessed a 4.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.09%, and is 1.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.01% over the week and 1.26% over the month.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) has around 43360 employees, a market worth around $58.68B and $17.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.04 and Fwd P/E is 10.51. Profit margin for the company is 24.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.90% and 0.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Bank of Montreal (BMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bank of Montreal (BMO) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bank of Montreal is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.67 with sales reaching $4.21B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.70% in year-over-year returns.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) Top Institutional Holders

676 institutions hold shares in Bank of Montreal (BMO), with 291.09k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.05% while institutional investors hold 48.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 646.51M, and float is at 642.65M with Short Float at 0.51%. Institutions hold 48.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 57.88 million shares valued at $4.4 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.95% of the BMO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 22.0 million shares valued at $1.67 billion to account for 3.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 19.24 million shares representing 2.97% and valued at over $1.46 billion, while TD Asset Management, Inc holds 2.35% of the shares totaling 15.21 million with a market value of $1.16 billion.

Bank of Montreal (BMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) that is trading 54.48% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.49% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.36.