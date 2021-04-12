BankUnited Inc. (BKU) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU) is 27.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.47 and a high of $50.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BKU stock was last observed hovering at around $43.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.22% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -8.5% lower than the price target low of $40.95 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.43, the stock is -2.80% and 4.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing 1.28% at the moment leaves the stock 47.45% off its SMA200. BKU registered 128.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 82.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.58.

The stock witnessed a -7.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.40%, and is -0.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.05% over the week and 3.84% over the month.

BankUnited Inc. (BKU) has around 1465 employees, a market worth around $4.07B and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.52 and Fwd P/E is 12.90. Profit margin for the company is 17.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 229.84% and -12.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.90%).

BankUnited Inc. (BKU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BankUnited Inc. (BKU) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BankUnited Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.74 with sales reaching $227.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.70% in year-over-year returns.

BankUnited Inc. (BKU) Top Institutional Holders

314 institutions hold shares in BankUnited Inc. (BKU), with 766.11k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.82% while institutional investors hold 105.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 92.86M, and float is at 92.09M with Short Float at 2.63%. Institutions hold 104.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.62 million shares valued at $473.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.67% of the BKU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 9.95 million shares valued at $345.95 million to account for 10.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 9.71 million shares representing 10.46% and valued at over $337.76 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 4.98% of the shares totaling 4.63 million with a market value of $160.95 million.

BankUnited Inc. (BKU) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at BankUnited Inc. (BKU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SOBTI SANJIV, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SOBTI SANJIV sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $49.41 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9049.0 shares.

BankUnited Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Bansal Rishi (Officer of Subsidiary) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $46.19 per share for $0.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14494.0 shares of the BKU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Richards Jay D. (Officer of Subsidiary) disposed off 3,239 shares at an average price of $46.39 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 30,621 shares of BankUnited Inc. (BKU).

BankUnited Inc. (BKU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) that is trading 136.55% up over the past 12 months. Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) is 42.53% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -35.96% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.6.