Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Volatility At 4.19%, Should You Add A Position?

401 institutions hold shares in Big Lots Inc. (BIG), with 387.72k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.11% while institutional investors hold 114.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.51M, and float is at 34.70M with Short Float at 13.66%. Institutions hold 112.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.86 million shares valued at $251.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.71% of the BIG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.05 million shares valued at $216.78 million to account for 14.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 2.52 million shares representing 7.18% and valued at over $107.98 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.26% of the shares totaling 2.19 million with a market value of $94.23 million.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is 56.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.77 and a high of $72.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BIG stock was last observed hovering at around $67.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.53% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -53.07% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.35, the stock is -1.22% and 4.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock 32.02% off its SMA200. BIG registered 327.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.37.

The stock witnessed a 4.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.74%, and is -2.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.19% over the week and 5.10% over the month.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) has around 10800 employees, a market worth around $2.35B and $6.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.24 and Fwd P/E is 10.50. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 278.99% and -6.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (48.60%).

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Big Lots Inc. (BIG) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Big Lots Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.44 with sales reaching $1.48B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 161.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.60% in year-over-year returns.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Big Lots Inc. (BIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chambers James R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Chambers James R sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 08 at a price of $65.22 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25345.0 shares.

Big Lots Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 08 that Schlonsky Michael Allen (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 08 and was made at $65.22 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67951.0 shares of the BIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 07, JAMISON CYNTHIA T (Director) disposed off 4,500 shares at an average price of $68.97 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 15,548 shares of Big Lots Inc. (BIG).

Big Lots Inc. (BIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading 22.13% up over the past 12 months. Five Below Inc. (FIVE) is 163.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.35% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.83.