Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

10 institutions hold shares in Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR), with 6.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.56% while institutional investors hold 13.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.29M, and float is at 5.10M with Short Float at 3.57%. Institutions hold 5.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with over 0.31 million shares valued at $0.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.61% of the BDR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 72708.0 shares valued at $96701.0 to account for 0.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Advisers, LP which holds 29900.0 shares representing 0.25% and valued at over $39767.0, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.14% of the shares totaling 16400.0 with a market value of $21812.0.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX: BDR) is 6.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $3.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BDR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $1.42, the stock is -3.74% and -10.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing 2.90% at the moment leaves the stock 20.86% off its SMA200. BDR registered 144.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4997 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3537.

The stock witnessed a -6.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.19%, and is -4.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.31% over the week and 7.51% over the month.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) has around 161 employees, a market worth around $16.40M and $17.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 273.68% and -62.63% from its 52-week high.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Analyst Forecasts

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WILLIAMS JAMES H /NJ/, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WILLIAMS JAMES H /NJ/ sold 35,009 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $1.51 per share for a total of $53004.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that SKOLNIK ERIC S (Senior Vice President – CFO) sold a total of 3,502 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $1.49 per share for $5221.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13202.0 shares of the BDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, SKOLNIK ERIC S (Senior Vice President – CFO) disposed off 4,998 shares at an average price of $1.58 for $7922.0. The insider now directly holds 16,704 shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR).

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) that is trading 38.76% up over the past 12 months. Intel Corporation (INTC) is 15.73% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.08% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.37.