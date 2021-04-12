Check out this: Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) could be on the verge of a big rally

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) is 92.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.30 and a high of $28.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CARA stock was last observed hovering at around $27.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.72% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.89% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -39.0% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.19, the stock is 37.81% and 45.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing 6.26% at the moment leaves the stock 74.08% off its SMA200. CARA registered 107.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 109.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.00.

The stock witnessed a 56.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 81.30%, and is 34.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.56% over the week and 5.41% over the month.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) has around 80 employees, a market worth around $1.37B and $135.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 884.55. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 137.32% and 3.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.59 with sales reaching $2.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 107.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -77.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -40.50% in year-over-year returns.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) Top Institutional Holders

219 institutions hold shares in Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA), with 5.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.73% while institutional investors hold 75.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.24M, and float is at 41.82M with Short Float at 7.69%. Institutions hold 67.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.63 million shares valued at $54.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.28% of the CARA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is RHO Capital Partners Inc with 2.8 million shares valued at $42.35 million to account for 5.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are First Manhattan Company which holds 2.66 million shares representing 5.33% and valued at over $40.21 million, while Farallon Capital Management LLC holds 4.94% of the shares totaling 2.46 million with a market value of $37.3 million.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Goncalves Joana, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Goncalves Joana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $19.65 per share for a total of $58950.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30610.0 shares.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Menzaghi Frederique Ph.D. (Chief Scientific Off,SVP-R&D) sold a total of 3,358 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $17.98 per share for $60377.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the CARA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, Terrillion Scott (Sec’y; Chief Compliance & G.C.) disposed off 3,090 shares at an average price of $17.98 for $55558.0. The insider now directly holds 51,342 shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA).

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 12.56% up over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 11.62% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.64% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.57.