Cowen Inc. (COWN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

244 institutions hold shares in Cowen Inc. (COWN), with 1.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.32% while institutional investors hold 117.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.93M, and float is at 25.08M with Short Float at 19.79%. Institutions hold 109.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 2.85 million shares valued at $74.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.68% of the COWN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.01 million shares valued at $52.16 million to account for 7.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.67 million shares representing 6.27% and valued at over $43.43 million, while Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC holds 5.46% of the shares totaling 1.46 million with a market value of $37.86 million.

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ: COWN) is 43.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.46 and a high of $43.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COWN stock was last observed hovering at around $36.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.22% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.06% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -3.78% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.36, the stock is 1.47% and 9.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing 3.38% at the moment leaves the stock 56.43% off its SMA200. COWN registered 271.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 109.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.28.

The stock witnessed a -11.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.92%, and is 3.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.45% over the week and 6.99% over the month.

Cowen Inc. (COWN) has around 1364 employees, a market worth around $963.89M and $1.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.23 and Fwd P/E is 6.35. Profit margin for the company is 12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 341.50% and -13.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.20%).

Cowen Inc. (COWN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cowen Inc. (COWN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cowen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.93 with sales reaching $491.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 133.00% in year-over-year returns.

Cowen Inc. (COWN) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Cowen Inc. (COWN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Littman Owen S, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Littman Owen S sold 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $39.97 per share for a total of $0.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Cowen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Lasota Stephen (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $39.36 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the COWN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Holmes John J (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 14,000 shares at an average price of $42.49 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 230,045 shares of Cowen Inc. (COWN).

Cowen Inc. (COWN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) that is trading 123.77% up over the past 12 months. JMP Group LLC (JMP) is 189.66% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.06% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.43.