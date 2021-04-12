Dana Incorporated (DAN): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:DAN Stock Is Going Next

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) is 32.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.88 and a high of $27.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DAN stock was last observed hovering at around $24.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.43% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.28% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -17.41% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.83, the stock is 3.88% and 9.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.22 million and changing 5.86% at the moment leaves the stock 47.84% off its SMA200. DAN registered 194.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.69.

The stock witnessed a -0.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.52%, and is 5.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.67% over the week and 4.32% over the month.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) has around 38200 employees, a market worth around $3.54B and $7.11B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.43. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 227.79% and -5.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dana Incorporated (DAN) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dana Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $2.02B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -113.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.90% in year-over-year returns.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Top Institutional Holders

383 institutions hold shares in Dana Incorporated (DAN), with 1M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.69% while institutional investors hold 98.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 144.50M, and float is at 143.40M with Short Float at 1.79%. Institutions hold 98.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.56 million shares valued at $323.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.41% of the DAN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.96 million shares valued at $252.94 million to account for 8.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 7.4 million shares representing 5.10% and valued at over $144.5 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 4.97% of the shares totaling 7.21 million with a market value of $140.67 million.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Dana Incorporated (DAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pyle Robert D, the company’s Pres, Light Vehicle Driveline. SEC filings show that Pyle Robert D sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $25.00 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26660.0 shares.

Dana Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Aghili Aziz (EVP &Pres Off-Hwy Technologies) sold a total of 46,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $23.90 per share for $1.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73004.0 shares of the DAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Pyle Robert D (Pres, Light Vehicle Driveline) disposed off 33,535 shares at an average price of $17.57 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 33,535 shares of Dana Incorporated (DAN).

Dana Incorporated (DAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) that is trading 276.05% up over the past 12 months. Visteon Corporation (VC) is 135.15% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.18% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.91.