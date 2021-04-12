Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

896 institutions hold shares in Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ), with 276.28k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.71% while institutional investors hold 97.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.93M, and float is at 38.41M with Short Float at 7.12%. Institutions hold 96.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.25 million shares valued at $1.63 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.95% of the DPZ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 3.91 million shares valued at $1.5 billion to account for 10.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.58 million shares representing 9.23% and valued at over $1.37 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.49% of the shares totaling 1.74 million with a market value of $667.83 million.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) is 1.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $319.71 and a high of $435.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DPZ stock was last observed hovering at around $383.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.43% off its average median price target of $400.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.82% off the consensus price target high of $475.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -11.53% lower than the price target low of $350.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $390.35, the stock is 5.66% and 6.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing 1.67% at the moment leaves the stock 1.03% off its SMA200. DPZ registered 13.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $361.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $382.71.

The stock witnessed a 9.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.87%, and is 4.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 1.93% over the month.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) has around 14400 employees, a market worth around $14.90B and $4.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.48 and Fwd P/E is 26.32. Profit margin for the company is 11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.10% and -10.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (80.90%).

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.93 with sales reaching $983.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.70% in year-over-year returns.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAWRENCE JEFFREY D, the company’s Former CFO. SEC filings show that LAWRENCE JEFFREY D sold 4,690 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $403.53 per share for a total of $1.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 787.0 shares.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 12 that MCINTYRE TIMOTHY P. (EVP, Communications) sold a total of 66 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 12 and was made at $427.35 per share for $28159.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the DPZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 02, CURTIS THOMAS BENJAMIN (EVP, U.S. Operations & Support) disposed off 250 shares at an average price of $435.00 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 10,638 shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ).

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) that is trading 111.20% up over the past 12 months. McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is 30.42% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -92.25% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.99.