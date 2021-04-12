Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Volatility At 1.33%, Should You Add A Position?

362 institutions hold shares in Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA), with 341.28k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.42% while institutional investors hold 101.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 81.44M, and float is at 80.89M with Short Float at 5.41%. Institutions hold 100.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 14.45 million shares valued at $327.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.60% of the DEA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.15 million shares valued at $207.21 million to account for 11.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Resolution Capital Ltd which holds 4.52 million shares representing 5.50% and valued at over $102.29 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.09% of the shares totaling 4.18 million with a market value of $94.62 million.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) is -6.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.32 and a high of $29.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DEA stock was last observed hovering at around $21.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.83% off the consensus price target high of $31.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 8.0% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.16, the stock is -0.15% and -2.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock -6.09% off its SMA200. DEA registered -26.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.98.

The stock witnessed a -0.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.82%, and is 1.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.33% over the week and 1.69% over the month.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) has around 45 employees, a market worth around $1.72B and $245.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 143.95 and Fwd P/E is 64.12. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.13% and -28.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $66.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.60% in year-over-year returns.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Crate Darrell W, the company’s Chairman. SEC filings show that Crate Darrell W sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 26 at a price of $20.93 per share for a total of $41860.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3601.0 shares.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Trimble William C. (President & CEO) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $21.33 per share for $0.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 91279.0 shares of the DEA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, Crate Darrell W (Chairman) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $21.59 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 11,029 shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA).

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Urban Edge Properties (UE) that is trading 98.01% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.46% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.19.