Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 2.75% Change This Year

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) is 2.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.52 and a high of $68.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ELS stock was last observed hovering at around $65.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $69.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.2% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -0.15% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $65.10, the stock is 1.48% and 3.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.48 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock 3.44% off its SMA200. ELS registered 8.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $62.08.

The stock witnessed a 6.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.30%, and is 0.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.48% over the week and 1.90% over the month.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $11.92B and $1.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.94 and Fwd P/E is 44.23. Profit margin for the company is 21.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.64% and -4.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.39 with sales reaching $147.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.00% in year-over-year returns.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Top Institutional Holders

654 institutions hold shares in Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS), with 9.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.95% while institutional investors hold 100.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 181.88M, and float is at 173.35M with Short Float at 1.50%. Institutions hold 95.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.79 million shares valued at $1.51 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.05% of the ELS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 15.08 million shares valued at $955.31 million to account for 8.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 10.24 million shares representing 5.62% and valued at over $648.67 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.87% of the shares totaling 7.05 million with a market value of $446.45 million.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Seavey Paul, the company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Seavey Paul sold 17,836 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $66.53 per share for a total of $1.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that Seavey Paul (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 17,836 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $66.53 per share for $1.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the ELS stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) that is trading 22.95% up over the past 12 months. Camden Property Trust (CPT) is 31.07% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.33% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.53.