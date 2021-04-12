Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) is -1.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $10.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVGN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.0% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 69.0% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.65, the stock is -7.66% and -25.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing -4.32% at the moment leaves the stock 24.30% off its SMA200. EVGN registered 318.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.2968 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.7874.

The stock witnessed a -11.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.71%, and is -4.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.82% over the week and 10.10% over the month.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) has around 131 employees, a market worth around $187.93M and $1.04M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 416.67% and -54.58% from its 52-week high.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) Analyst Forecasts

Evogene Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $300k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.80% year-over-year.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) Top Institutional Holders

37 institutions hold shares in Evogene Ltd. (EVGN), with 4.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.64% while institutional investors hold 26.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.41M, and float is at 38.89M with Short Float at 2.20%. Institutions hold 23.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 4.59 million shares valued at $21.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.37% of the EVGN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. with 2.76 million shares valued at $12.96 million to account for 6.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SilverArc Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.6 million shares representing 1.48% and valued at over $2.82 million, while Senvest Management LLC holds 1.17% of the shares totaling 0.47 million with a market value of $2.23 million.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) that is trading 417.49% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 38.11% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.51.