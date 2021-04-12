Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) – The 1.16% Upside Potential Remains

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) is 19.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.86 and a high of $139.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXR stock was last observed hovering at around $137.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.8% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.1% off the consensus price target high of $163.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -13.43% lower than the price target low of $122.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $138.38, the stock is 4.32% and 10.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 22.89% off its SMA200. EXR registered 40.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $130.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $117.84.

The stock witnessed a 7.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.99%, and is 2.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.61% over the week and 2.07% over the month.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has around 4013 employees, a market worth around $18.39B and $1.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.44 and Fwd P/E is 31.23. Profit margin for the company is 35.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.15% and -0.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Extra Space Storage Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.98 with sales reaching $316.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.50% in year-over-year returns.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Top Institutional Holders

778 institutions hold shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR), with 3.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.42% while institutional investors hold 99.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 131.03M, and float is at 128.15M with Short Float at 1.68%. Institutions hold 96.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.97 million shares valued at $2.31 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.94% of the EXR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.98 million shares valued at $1.74 billion to account for 11.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cohen & Steers Inc. which holds 9.33 million shares representing 6.98% and valued at over $1.08 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.61% of the shares totaling 7.5 million with a market value of $868.37 million.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Margolis Joseph D, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Margolis Joseph D sold 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $134.24 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96250.0 shares.

Extra Space Storage Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Margolis Joseph D (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 56,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $132.69 per share for $7.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52492.0 shares of the EXR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, Margolis Joseph D (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $115.10 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 115,300 shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR).

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Life Storage Inc. (LSI) that is trading 36.16% up over the past 12 months. Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) is 52.09% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 29.51% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.27.