Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:FND Stock Is Going Next

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND) is 17.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.79 and a high of $108.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FND stock was last observed hovering at around $102.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.94% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.35% off the consensus price target high of $124.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -8.69% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $108.69, the stock is 11.55% and 12.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing 5.78% at the moment leaves the stock 31.61% off its SMA200. FND registered 219.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $95.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $90.12.

The stock witnessed a 19.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.56%, and is 9.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 4.48% over the month.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) has around 8790 employees, a market worth around $10.75B and $2.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 59.23 and Fwd P/E is 44.56. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 231.47% and 0.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.90%).

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) is a “Buy”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.53 with sales reaching $745.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 34.30% in year-over-year returns.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) Top Institutional Holders

439 institutions hold shares in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND), with 3.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.10% while institutional investors hold 109.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 103.84M, and float is at 100.78M with Short Float at 2.13%. Institutions hold 105.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 11.35 million shares valued at $1.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.85% of the FND Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.71 million shares valued at $808.6 million to account for 8.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 7.29 million shares representing 6.97% and valued at over $677.19 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.97% of the shares totaling 6.24 million with a market value of $579.67 million.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TAYLOR THOMAS V, the company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that TAYLOR THOMAS V sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $100.91 per share for a total of $5.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that West George Vincent (Director) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $100.00 per share for $10.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the FND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 05, Laube Lisa (PRESIDENT) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $100.00 for $2.5 million. The insider now directly holds 126,839 shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND).

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) that is trading 412.00% up over the past 12 months. GMS Inc. (GMS) is 190.72% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -55.07% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.62.