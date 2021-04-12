Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

259 institutions hold shares in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP), with 10.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.82% while institutional investors hold 91.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 107.33M, and float is at 97.42M with Short Float at 3.02%. Institutions hold 82.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 18.21 million shares valued at $79.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.96% of the FSP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.79 million shares valued at $69.02 million to account for 14.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. which holds 6.41 million shares representing 5.97% and valued at over $27.99 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.01% of the shares totaling 5.38 million with a market value of $23.52 million.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) is 26.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.34 and a high of $6.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FSP stock was last observed hovering at around $5.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.23% off the consensus price target high of $6.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 8.17% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.51, the stock is -4.41% and 5.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 1.85% at the moment leaves the stock 16.90% off its SMA200. FSP registered -1.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.69.

The stock witnessed a -13.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.66%, and is -2.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.76% over the week and 4.66% over the month.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) has around 37 employees, a market worth around $580.59M and $245.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.13 and Fwd P/E is 91.83. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.97% and -18.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.60%).

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $61.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 403.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.80% in year-over-year returns.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MCGILLICUDDY DENNIS J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MCGILLICUDDY DENNIS J bought 122,728 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $4.34 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.15 million shares.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that Hoxsie Kenneth A (Director) bought a total of 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $4.18 per share for $27169.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78674.0 shares of the FSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, HANSEN BRIAN N (Director) acquired 62,500 shares at an average price of $4.14 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 141,174 shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP).

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) that is trading -1.18% down over the past 12 months. Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) is 14.38% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.65% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.94 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.27.