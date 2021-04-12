Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) is 35.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.86 and a high of $18.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FULT stock was last observed hovering at around $17.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $17.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.22% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -14.93% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.24, the stock is -0.05% and 7.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing 1.17% at the moment leaves the stock 39.18% off its SMA200. FULT registered 51.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.63.

The stock witnessed a -1.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.36%, and is 0.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) has around 3300 employees, a market worth around $2.77B and $742.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.96 and Fwd P/E is 14.51. Profit margin for the company is 23.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.54% and -6.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.00%).

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fulton Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.34 with sales reaching $167.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.20% in year-over-year returns.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Top Institutional Holders

337 institutions hold shares in Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT), with 1.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.91% while institutional investors hold 65.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 162.24M, and float is at 160.80M with Short Float at 2.35%. Institutions hold 65.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 20.29 million shares valued at $258.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.49% of the FULT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.0 million shares valued at $190.78 million to account for 9.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 11.29 million shares representing 6.95% and valued at over $143.66 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.04% of the shares totaling 6.57 million with a market value of $83.53 million.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DePorter Michael J, the company’s Principal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that DePorter Michael J sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $17.11 per share for a total of $85564.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1171.0 shares.

Fulton Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Campbell David M (Sr Executive Vice President) sold a total of 468 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $14.92 per share for $6989.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11902.0 shares of the FULT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, Sargent Angela M (SEVP & Chief Info Officer) disposed off 15,598 shares at an average price of $14.86 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 52,656 shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT).

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) that is trading 15.61% up over the past 12 months. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) is 81.12% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.08% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.09.