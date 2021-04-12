Gray Television Inc. (GTN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

291 institutions hold shares in Gray Television Inc. (GTN), with 4.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.55% while institutional investors hold 93.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 93.00M, and float is at 86.56M with Short Float at 1.87%. Institutions hold 88.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 6.78 million shares valued at $121.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.69% of the GTN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.22 million shares valued at $111.3 million to account for 7.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Retirement Systems of Alabama which holds 6.02 million shares representing 6.83% and valued at over $107.78 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.96% of the shares totaling 4.38 million with a market value of $78.34 million.

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is 9.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.44 and a high of $21.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GTN stock was last observed hovering at around $19.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.57% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 10.77% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.63, the stock is 1.67% and 3.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock 20.52% off its SMA200. GTN registered 69.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.12.

The stock witnessed a -3.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.85%, and is 3.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 3.81% over the month.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) has around 7017 employees, a market worth around $1.84B and $2.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.31 and Fwd P/E is 5.38. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.94% and -7.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gray Television Inc. (GTN) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gray Television Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $530.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 190.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.70% in year-over-year returns.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Gray Television Inc. (GTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Latek Kevin Paul, the company’s EVP Chief L & D Officer. SEC filings show that Latek Kevin Paul sold 11,897 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Gray Television Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Latek Kevin Paul (EVP Chief L & D Officer) sold a total of 7,850 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $20.01 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the GTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Latek Kevin Paul (EVP Chief L & D Officer) disposed off 13,265 shares at an average price of $20.17 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 272,962 shares of Gray Television Inc. (GTN).

Gray Television Inc. (GTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) that is trading 151.63% up over the past 12 months. The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) is 174.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.94% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.76.