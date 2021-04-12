Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Volatility At 2.31%, Should You Add A Position?

325 institutions hold shares in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO), with 8.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.72% while institutional investors hold 108.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 94.48M, and float is at 85.35M with Short Float at 7.76%. Institutions hold 99.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sands Capital Management, LLC with over 8.88 million shares valued at $348.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.32% of the GO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Jackson Square Partners, LLC with 8.79 million shares valued at $345.17 million to account for 9.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 7.28 million shares representing 7.64% and valued at over $285.63 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.41% of the shares totaling 7.06 million with a market value of $276.97 million.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is -3.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.81 and a high of $48.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GO stock was last observed hovering at around $37.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.2% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -8.29% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.90, the stock is 3.10% and -1.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing 1.31% at the moment leaves the stock -5.42% off its SMA200. GO registered 5.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.49.

The stock witnessed a 4.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.27%, and is 2.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) has around 774 employees, a market worth around $3.56B and $3.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.03 and Fwd P/E is 32.64. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.14% and -22.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $757.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 475.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.40% in year-over-year returns.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Insider Activity

A total of 162 insider transactions have happened at Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 88 and purchases happening 74 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lindberg Eric J. Jr., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Lindberg Eric J. Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 07 at a price of $36.98 per share for a total of $0.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47960.0 shares.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Lindberg Eric J. Jr. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $35.98 per share for $0.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47960.0 shares of the GO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Herman Thomas F (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $37.19 for $74387.0. The insider now directly holds 21,106 shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO).