Here are the top Institutional holders of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) shares

136 institutions hold shares in Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC), with 20.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.49% while institutional investors hold 27.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 119.42M, and float is at 91.70M with Short Float at 5.57%. Institutions hold 22.53% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 3.77 million shares valued at $47.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.16% of the LAC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 1.26 million shares valued at $15.76 million to account for 1.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Voloridge Investment Management, LLC which holds 0.86 million shares representing 0.72% and valued at over $10.8 million, while Citigroup Inc. holds 0.70% of the shares totaling 0.84 million with a market value of $10.49 million.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) is 18.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.80 and a high of $28.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LAC stock was last observed hovering at around $15.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.69% off the consensus price target high of $25.50 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 6.24% higher than the price target low of $15.86 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.87, the stock is -5.27% and -16.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing -1.33% at the moment leaves the stock 22.87% off its SMA200. LAC registered 405.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.71.

The stock witnessed a -5.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.70%, and is -6.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.26% over the week and 7.16% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 431.07% and -48.28% from its 52-week high.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lithium Americas Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2021..