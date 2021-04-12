Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE)

817 institutions hold shares in Celanese Corporation (CE), with 240.91k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.21% while institutional investors hold 99.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 115.64M, and float is at 113.28M with Short Float at 1.39%. Institutions hold 99.08% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.69 million shares valued at $1.78 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.99% of the CE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 10.15 million shares valued at $1.32 billion to account for 8.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dodge & Cox Inc which holds 9.62 million shares representing 8.43% and valued at over $1.25 billion, while Capital International Investors holds 7.01% of the shares totaling 8.01 million with a market value of $1.04 billion.

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) is 17.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.69 and a high of $155.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CE stock was last observed hovering at around $150.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.23% off its average median price target of $165.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.76% off the consensus price target high of $183.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -15.4% lower than the price target low of $132.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $152.33, the stock is 2.41% and 8.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing 1.49% at the moment leaves the stock 26.98% off its SMA200. CE registered 85.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $146.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $130.76.

The stock witnessed a 3.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.26%, and is 0.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.68% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

Celanese Corporation (CE) has around 7658 employees, a market worth around $17.14B and $5.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.94 and Fwd P/E is 12.71. Profit margin for the company is 35.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 118.58% and -2.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.20%).

Celanese Corporation (CE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Celanese Corporation (CE) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Celanese Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.96 with sales reaching $1.72B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 144.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.50% in year-over-year returns.

Celanese Corporation (CE) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Celanese Corporation (CE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WULFF JOHN K, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WULFF JOHN K sold 750 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $133.55 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17221.0 shares.

Celanese Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Richardson Scott A (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $133.55 per share for $0.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42639.0 shares of the CE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 14, WULFF JOHN K (Director) disposed off 750 shares at an average price of $137.49 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 17,971 shares of Celanese Corporation (CE).

Celanese Corporation (CE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) that is trading 98.50% up over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is 27.41% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -28.69% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.93.