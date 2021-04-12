Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK)

29 institutions hold shares in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK), with institutional investors hold 77.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 98.16M, and float is at 97.85M with Short Float at 0.57%. Institutions hold 77.53% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PGIM High Yield Fd with over 4.88 million shares valued at $215.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.98% of the CHK Shares outstanding. As of Feb 27, 2021, the second largest holder is PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. with 0.23 million shares valued at $10.09 million to account for 0.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fidelity Strategic Advisors Income Opportunities Fund which holds 0.11 million shares representing 0.11% and valued at over $4.95 million, while Listed Funds Tr-Cabot Growth ETF holds 0.07% of the shares totaling 72000.0 with a market value of $3.12 million.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) is 1.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.00 and a high of $50.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHK stock was last observed hovering at around $45.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.94% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 18.68% higher than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.54, the stock is 3.55% and 3.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing 0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 3.04% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.23.

The stock witnessed a 1.77% In the last 1 monthand is 1.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 3.86% over the month.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) has around 1300 employees, a market worth around $4.47B and $5.27B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 13.85% and -8.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (209.40%).

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.40% this year.