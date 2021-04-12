Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ)

474 institutions hold shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ), with 778.49k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.52% while institutional investors hold 107.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 148.56M, and float is at 147.37M with Short Float at 2.23%. Institutions hold 106.82% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.71 million shares valued at $693.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.69% of the CUZ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.95 million shares valued at $668.35 million to account for 13.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Principal Financial Group, Inc. which holds 9.9 million shares representing 6.54% and valued at over $331.55 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.17% of the shares totaling 6.31 million with a market value of $211.45 million.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) is 5.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.99 and a high of $38.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CUZ stock was last observed hovering at around $35.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.98% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 4.62% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.29, the stock is -0.94% and 2.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing 0.40% at the moment leaves the stock 11.68% off its SMA200. CUZ registered 11.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.41.

The stock witnessed a -0.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.97%, and is -2.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) has around 316 employees, a market worth around $5.32B and $740.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.07 and Fwd P/E is 45.83. Profit margin for the company is 32.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.50% and -7.50% from its 52-week high.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cousins Properties Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $182.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.50% in year-over-year returns.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fordham Scott W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Fordham Scott W sold 43,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $36.79 per share for a total of $1.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Cousins Properties Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Hickson Richard G IV (Executive Vice President) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $25.70 per share for $64250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14717.0 shares of the CUZ stock.