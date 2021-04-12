Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC)

563 institutions hold shares in Encompass Health Corporation (EHC), with 2.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.09% while institutional investors hold 97.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 98.90M, and float is at 98.06M with Short Float at 2.15%. Institutions hold 95.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 10.69 million shares valued at $883.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.77% of the EHC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.64 million shares valued at $879.73 million to account for 10.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 9.0 million shares representing 9.06% and valued at over $744.06 million, while William Blair Investment Management, LLC holds 4.70% of the shares totaling 4.67 million with a market value of $385.87 million.

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) is -1.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.99 and a high of $88.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EHC stock was last observed hovering at around $81.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $94.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.96% off the consensus price target high of $102.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 6.16% higher than the price target low of $87.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.64, the stock is 0.65% and 0.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing -0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 11.57% off its SMA200. EHC registered 17.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $80.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $77.48.

The stock witnessed a 3.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.07%, and is -1.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) has around 43000 employees, a market worth around $8.13B and $4.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.69 and Fwd P/E is 20.10. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.40% and -7.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Encompass Health Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.82 with sales reaching $1.23B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.20% in year-over-year returns.

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Insider Activity

A total of 82 insider transactions have happened at Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 49 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Price Andrew L, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Price Andrew L sold 8,589 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $81.40 per share for a total of $0.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63642.0 shares.

Encompass Health Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Charbonneau Elissa Joy (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 6,650 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $75.22 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20111.0 shares of the EHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 28, COLTHARP DOUGLAS E (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 23,501 shares at an average price of $75.74 for $1.78 million. The insider now directly holds 157,268 shares of Encompass Health Corporation (EHC).