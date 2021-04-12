Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE)

577 institutions hold shares in Five Below Inc. (FIVE), with 879.74k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.57% while institutional investors hold 108.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.25M, and float is at 54.51M with Short Float at 6.71%. Institutions hold 107.10% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.0 million shares valued at $874.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.93% of the FIVE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.85 million shares valued at $847.84 million to account for 8.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 4.14 million shares representing 7.40% and valued at over $724.54 million, while Capital World Investors holds 6.35% of the shares totaling 3.55 million with a market value of $621.52 million.

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) is 15.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $77.27 and a high of $205.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FIVE stock was last observed hovering at around $197.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.7% off its average median price target of $225.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.5% off the consensus price target high of $252.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -25.22% lower than the price target low of $162.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $202.86, the stock is 4.32% and 6.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing 2.89% at the moment leaves the stock 35.79% off its SMA200. FIVE registered 163.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $192.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $167.62.

The stock witnessed a 10.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.06%, and is 3.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 4.23% over the month.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $11.03B and $1.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 92.67 and Fwd P/E is 39.62. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 162.53% and -1.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Five Below Inc. (FIVE) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Five Below Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.65 with sales reaching $550.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 138.90% in year-over-year returns.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Five Below Inc. (FIVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Romanko Michael, the company’s CMO. SEC filings show that Romanko Michael sold 2,427 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $195.01 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12529.0 shares.

Five Below Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 26 that Romanko Michael (CMO) sold a total of 9,079 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 26 and was made at $200.36 per share for $1.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14956.0 shares of the FIVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, Buggeln Catherine Elizabeth (Director) disposed off 5,500 shares at an average price of $194.28 for $1.07 million. The insider now directly holds 7,278 shares of Five Below Inc. (FIVE).

Five Below Inc. (FIVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading 22.13% up over the past 12 months. Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) is 48.38% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.91% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.61.