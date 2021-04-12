Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC)

795 institutions hold shares in Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC), with 1.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.19% while institutional investors hold 99.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 142.36M, and float is at 140.81M with Short Float at 2.93%. Institutions hold 98.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.75 million shares valued at $1.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.07% of the HSIC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Generation Investment Management LLP with 13.38 million shares valued at $894.51 million to account for 9.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 13.08 million shares representing 9.20% and valued at over $874.73 million, while Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD holds 8.41% of the shares totaling 11.96 million with a market value of $799.61 million.

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) is 3.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.83 and a high of $74.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HSIC stock was last observed hovering at around $68.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $71.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.39% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -17.61% lower than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $69.39, the stock is 2.47% and 3.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.7 million and changing 1.05% at the moment leaves the stock 6.34% off its SMA200. HSIC registered 32.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $65.91.

The stock witnessed a 5.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.89%, and is 1.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.39% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $9.77B and $10.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.69 and Fwd P/E is 17.15. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.25% and -7.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.90%).

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Henry Schein Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.84 with sales reaching $2.81B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.60% in year-over-year returns.

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LASKAWY PHILIP A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LASKAWY PHILIP A sold 2,889 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $62.29 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31156.0 shares.

Henry Schein Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that DERBY DEBORAH (Director) bought a total of 760 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $66.22 per share for $50327.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 760.0 shares of the HSIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, ALI MOHAMAD (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $63.65 for $63654.0. The insider now directly holds 1,000 shares of Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC).

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) that is trading 32.24% up over the past 12 months. IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) is 97.42% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.43% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.71.