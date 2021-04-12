Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK)

798 institutions hold shares in Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK), with 9.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.01% while institutional investors hold 95.91% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 91.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.48 million shares valued at $2.45 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.31% of the LBRDK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.07 million shares valued at $1.75 billion to account for 6.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Eagle Capital Management LLC which holds 8.23 million shares representing 4.95% and valued at over $1.3 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.45% of the shares totaling 7.39 million with a market value of $1.17 billion.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) is -6.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $113.64 and a high of $165.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LBRDK stock was last observed hovering at around $148.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $196.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.76% off the consensus price target high of $214.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 19.9% higher than the price target low of $185.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $148.18, the stock is -3.00% and -1.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 1.30% off its SMA200. LBRDK registered 28.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $151.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $151.26.

The stock witnessed a -3.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.90%, and is -0.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 68.29 and Fwd P/E is 24.41. Distance from 52-week low is 30.39% and -10.32% from its 52-week high.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty Broadband Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.59.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -67.30% year-over-year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 18 times.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) that is -80.11% lower over the past 12 months. RigNet Inc. (RNET) is 670.69% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.54% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.41.