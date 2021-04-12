Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS)

175 institutions hold shares in NuStar Energy L.P. (NS), with 11.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.45% while institutional investors hold 65.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 109.33M, and float is at 97.85M with Short Float at 2.65%. Institutions hold 58.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alps Advisors Inc. with over 12.45 million shares valued at $179.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.37% of the NS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 11.26 million shares valued at $162.25 million to account for 10.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC which holds 6.26 million shares representing 5.71% and valued at over $90.14 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 3.62% of the shares totaling 3.97 million with a market value of $57.17 million.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) is 24.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.25 and a high of $20.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NS stock was last observed hovering at around $18.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.91% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.23% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -19.93% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.99, the stock is 0.51% and 2.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing -4.81% at the moment leaves the stock 24.39% off its SMA200. NS registered 99.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.84.

The stock witnessed a -9.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.25%, and is 1.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.48% over the week and 4.42% over the month.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) has around 1408 employees, a market worth around $2.07B and $1.48B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.94. Profit margin for the company is -23.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 118.06% and -11.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NuStar Energy L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $372.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -626.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.10% in year-over-year returns.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Oliver Daniel S., the company’s EVP-Bus Dev & Engineering. SEC filings show that Oliver Daniel S. sold 7,150 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $16.80 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

NuStar Energy L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that del Alamo Jorge A. (SVP and Controller) sold a total of 6,527 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $16.10 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67137.0 shares of the NS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 28, Hill Dan J (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $10.00 for $50000.0. The insider now directly holds 58,614 shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NS).

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) that is trading -15.50% down over the past 12 months. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) is 263.19% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.17% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.41.