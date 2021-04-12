Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM)

761 institutions hold shares in RPM International Inc. (RPM), with 2.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.70% while institutional investors hold 79.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 128.45M, and float is at 127.89M with Short Float at 1.02%. Institutions hold 78.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.23 million shares valued at $1.2 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.17% of the RPM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 12.09 million shares valued at $1.1 billion to account for 9.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Aristotle Capital Management, LLC which holds 10.02 million shares representing 7.70% and valued at over $909.48 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.19% of the shares totaling 6.75 million with a market value of $612.94 million.

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) is 1.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.39 and a high of $98.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RPM stock was last observed hovering at around $91.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $98.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.04% off the consensus price target high of $108.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -1.96% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.76, the stock is 1.20% and 5.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 7.64% off its SMA200. RPM registered 41.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $87.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $87.35.

The stock witnessed a 4.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.23%, and is -0.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

RPM International Inc. (RPM) has around 14621 employees, a market worth around $11.88B and $5.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.28 and Fwd P/E is 20.17. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.07% and -6.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

RPM International Inc. (RPM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RPM International Inc. (RPM) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RPM International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.29 with sales reaching $1.68B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.00% in year-over-year returns.

RPM International Inc. (RPM) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at RPM International Inc. (RPM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nance Frederick R., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Nance Frederick R. sold 8,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $86.75 per share for a total of $0.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10327.0 shares.

RPM International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that Gordon Russell L (VP and CFO) sold a total of 9,668 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $84.89 per share for $0.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the RPM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 08, Moore Edward W. (SVP, GC & CCO) disposed off 8,811 shares at an average price of $86.68 for $0.76 million. The insider now directly holds 45,875 shares of RPM International Inc. (RPM).

RPM International Inc. (RPM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) that is trading 56.83% up over the past 12 months. PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) is 61.19% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.36% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.15.