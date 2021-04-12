Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY)

1,326 institutions hold shares in The Hershey Company (HSY), with 445.4k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.22% while institutional investors hold 119.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 208.41M, and float is at 144.84M with Short Float at 1.59%. Institutions hold 118.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 15.46 million shares valued at $2.36 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.55% of the HSY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.48 million shares valued at $2.05 billion to account for 9.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 7.16 million shares representing 4.88% and valued at over $1.09 billion, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 2.31% of the shares totaling 3.38 million with a market value of $515.07 million.

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is 4.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $125.50 and a high of $161.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HSY stock was last observed hovering at around $160.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61% off its average median price target of $162.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.86% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -7.05% lower than the price target low of $149.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $159.50, the stock is 1.56% and 5.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock 8.87% off its SMA200. HSY registered 11.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $153.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $149.40.

The stock witnessed a 4.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.51%, and is 0.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.31% over the week and 1.48% over the month.

The Hershey Company (HSY) has around 15200 employees, a market worth around $33.13B and $8.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.12 and Fwd P/E is 22.41. Profit margin for the company is 15.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.09% and -1.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

The Hershey Company (HSY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Hershey Company (HSY) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Hershey Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.8 with sales reaching $2.11B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.80% in year-over-year returns.

The Hershey Company (HSY) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at The Hershey Company (HSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Buck Michele, the company’s Chairman, President and CEO. SEC filings show that Buck Michele sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $158.80 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

The Hershey Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Scalia Christopher M (SVP, CHRO) sold a total of 3,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $155.47 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7318.0 shares of the HSY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Scalia Christopher M (SVP, CHRO) disposed off 8,021 shares at an average price of $152.47 for $1.22 million. The insider now directly holds 7,318 shares of The Hershey Company (HSY).

The Hershey Company (HSY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) that is trading 15.43% up over the past 12 months. Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is 13.63% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -65.47% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.13.