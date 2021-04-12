iStar Inc. (STAR) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is 22.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.30 and a high of $18.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STAR stock was last observed hovering at around $18.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.32% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -6.88% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.17, the stock is 1.38% and 6.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.26 million and changing -2.31% at the moment leaves the stock 29.59% off its SMA200. STAR registered 108.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.93.

The stock witnessed a 2.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.77%, and is -0.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

iStar Inc. (STAR) has around 143 employees, a market worth around $1.50B and $530.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.55. Profit margin for the company is -12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 148.90% and -2.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.70%).

iStar Inc. (STAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iStar Inc. (STAR) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iStar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $100.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -123.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -42.20% in year-over-year returns.

iStar Inc. (STAR) Top Institutional Holders

245 institutions hold shares in iStar Inc. (STAR), with 3.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.14% while institutional investors hold 103.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.04M, and float is at 70.79M with Short Float at 19.00%. Institutions hold 99.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.19 million shares valued at $195.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.84% of the STAR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.98 million shares valued at $163.08 million to account for 14.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 7.0 million shares representing 9.46% and valued at over $103.92 million, while FMR, LLC holds 7.67% of the shares totaling 5.67 million with a market value of $84.19 million.

iStar Inc. (STAR) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at iStar Inc. (STAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 10 times.

iStar Inc. (STAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) that is 69.16% higher over the past 12 months. Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is 12.65% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.17% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 13.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 21.29.