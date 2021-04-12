JFrog Ltd. (FROG) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 47.97% Upside

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) is -21.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.89 and a high of $95.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FROG stock was last observed hovering at around $49.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $76.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.97% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 23.95% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $49.43, the stock is 4.01% and -10.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -22.81% off its SMA200. FROG registered a loss of -32.29% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.71.

The stock witnessed a 7.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.36%, and is 10.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.47% over the week and 5.28% over the month.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) has around 700 employees, a market worth around $4.63B and $150.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 561.70. Profit margin for the company is -6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.00% and -48.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.10%).

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JFrog Ltd. (FROG) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JFrog Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $44.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -202.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 33.60% year-over-year.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Top Institutional Holders

205 institutions hold shares in JFrog Ltd. (FROG), with 31.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.73% while institutional investors hold 97.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.88M, and float is at 60.07M with Short Float at 5.91%. Institutions hold 64.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sapphire Ventures, LLC with over 8.1 million shares valued at $509.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.67% of the FROG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Insight Holdings Group, Llc with 6.01 million shares valued at $377.79 million to account for 6.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Scale Management, LLC which holds 5.7 million shares representing 6.10% and valued at over $357.95 million, while Battery Management Corp. holds 3.01% of the shares totaling 2.82 million with a market value of $177.0 million.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vitus Andrew L., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Vitus Andrew L. sold 60,795 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $67.37 per share for a total of $4.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

JFrog Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that Gemini Israel V Limited Partne (10% Owner) sold a total of 76,683 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $68.20 per share for $5.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 95295.0 shares of the FROG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, Sela Yossi (Director) disposed off 76,683 shares at an average price of $68.20 for $5.23 million. The insider now directly holds 95,295 shares of JFrog Ltd. (FROG).