Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) is -24.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $13.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KXIN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $2.80, the stock is -14.45% and -21.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing -3.78% at the moment leaves the stock 2.89% off its SMA200. KXIN registered 181.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 460.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3203 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.6408.

The stock witnessed a -16.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.19%, and is -17.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.93% over the week and 8.52% over the month.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) has around 279 employees, a market worth around $189.50M and $163.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 599.83% and -79.10% from its 52-week high.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Analyst Forecasts

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN), with 44.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 74.65% while institutional investors hold 5.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.65M, and float is at 10.95M with Short Float at 7.35%. Institutions hold 1.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with over 0.25 million shares valued at $0.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.41% of the KXIN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Jane Street Group, LLC with 0.21 million shares valued at $0.77 million to account for 0.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. which holds 100000.0 shares representing 0.16% and valued at over $0.37 million, while Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC holds 0.15% of the shares totaling 89500.0 with a market value of $0.33 million.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shareholder Value Fund, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Shareholder Value Fund sold 160,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 13 at a price of $3.15 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9.25 million shares.