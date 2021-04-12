Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

166 institutions hold shares in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA), with 4.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.09% while institutional investors hold 101.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 68.11M, and float is at 29.38M with Short Float at 12.44%. Institutions hold 94.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with over 2.92 million shares valued at $51.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.15% of the KNSA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 2.8 million shares valued at $49.47 million to account for 8.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.54 million shares representing 7.95% and valued at over $44.82 million, while Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds 7.43% of the shares totaling 2.37 million with a market value of $41.9 million.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) is 0.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.51 and a high of $28.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KNSA stock was last observed hovering at around $18.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.64% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 29.24% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.69, the stock is -9.46% and -14.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing -2.43% at the moment leaves the stock -7.24% off its SMA200. KNSA registered 4.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.81.

The stock witnessed a -22.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.43%, and is -4.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.59% over the week and 7.06% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 21.92% and -38.30% from its 52-week high.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.73 with sales reaching $7.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.90% this year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Patel Sanj K, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that Patel Sanj K sold 1,137 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $23.07 per share for a total of $26231.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83336.0 shares.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Patel Sanj K (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $23.06 per share for $36896.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the KNSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Patel Sanj K (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 23,569 shares at an average price of $23.08 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 84,473 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA).