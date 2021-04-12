L Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Loews Corporation (L) Now

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) is 19.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.33 and a high of $53.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The L stock was last observed hovering at around $53.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -3.1% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -3.1% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.61, the stock is 2.96% and 7.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock 29.07% off its SMA200. L registered 41.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.36.

The stock witnessed a 6.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.67%, and is 2.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.23% over the week and 1.93% over the month.

Loews Corporation (L) has around 12200 employees, a market worth around $14.16B and $12.69B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.19% and 0.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.80%).

Loews Corporation (L) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Loews Corporation (L) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Loews Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -208.10% this year.

Loews Corporation (L) Top Institutional Holders

651 institutions hold shares in Loews Corporation (L), with 41.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.64% while institutional investors hold 76.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 273.39M, and float is at 224.20M with Short Float at 1.20%. Institutions hold 64.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.43 million shares valued at $1.1 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.15% of the L Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 20.6 million shares valued at $927.57 million to account for 7.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 18.48 million shares representing 6.92% and valued at over $832.17 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.03% of the shares totaling 16.11 million with a market value of $725.44 million.

Loews Corporation (L) Insider Activity

A total of 86 insider transactions have happened at Loews Corporation (L) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCOTT RICHARD WALDO, the company’s SVP & Chief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that SCOTT RICHARD WALDO sold 6,378 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $51.34 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33901.0 shares.

Loews Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that LASKAWY PHILIP A (Director) sold a total of 170 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $49.41 per share for $8400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5406.0 shares of the L stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, HARRIS WALTER L (Director) disposed off 170 shares at an average price of $49.31 for $8383.0. The insider now directly holds 14,616 shares of Loews Corporation (L).

Loews Corporation (L): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Allstate Corporation (ALL) that is trading 20.41% up over the past 12 months. The Progressive Corporation (PGR) is 28.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.45% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.53.